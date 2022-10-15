Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has provided an update on out of favour left-arm spinner Imad Wasim, saying he will be picked if the team needs him.

Imad has not played international cricket since the 2021 T20 World Cup, but is determined to get back into the side.

However, with Mohammad Nawaz having taken his spot and performing well, the chances for the 33-year-old making a comeback seem quite slim at the moment.

That being said, Azam hasn’t completely ruled out a return for Imad, meaning it could happen at some point in the future.

“Pakistan will definitely include him in the team whenever required,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green recently played a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch.

They will now take part in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

The men in green will start their campaign against India on October 23 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

