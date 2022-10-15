Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Kamran Akmal said there is no way anyone can replace Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan right now.

He noted that Rizwan has firmly cemented his place in the squad due to his consistent performances and match-winning ability.

In the seven-match T20 series against England, the 30-year-old was unstoppable as he amassed 316 runs in six matches, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 63.20 and a strike-rate of 138.59.

“He has been terrific in T20Is and at this moment, no one can replace him,” Akmal, who is also a wicketkeeper-batsman, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan recently featured in the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, where he made 201 runs in five matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 50.25 and a strike-rate of 122.56.

He is also part of Pakistan’s squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

The men in green’s first match will be against India on October 23 in Melbourne.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

