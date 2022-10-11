Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic Australia batsman Ricky Ponting thinks the sky is the limit for Pakistan captain Babar Azam in Test cricket.

Ponting pointed out that he said this before and will continue to hold this opinion.

Azam made an inconsistent start to his Test career, but over the past couple of years, he has really knuckled down and scored big runs.

Overall, the 27-year-old has made 3,122 runs in 42 Tests, which includes seven centuries and 23 fifties, at an average of 47.30.

“I saw him up close and personal a couple of years ago out here in a Test series against Australia and I said it then, I thought the sky was the limit for this guy as far as Test match batting [was concerned],” Ponting told The ICC Review.

Pakistan are now playing a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, in which Azam has accumulated 122 runs in three games, which includes a top score of 79 not out, at an average of 61 and a strike-rate of 120.79.

Afterwards, the men in green will participate in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

