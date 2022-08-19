Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former West Indies seamer Ian Bishop said Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s rise in Test cricket is “still a work in progress”.

Azam has significantly improved his batting average in the longest format, but the popular commentator doesn’t think his performances in Tests are at the same level as his form in limited overs cricket.

In the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, Azam led from the front for Pakistan as he was the team’s top run-scorer with 271 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 67.75.

“His Test cricket is still a work in progress,” Bishop told Cricwick.

Azam is featuring in the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands in Rotterdam, where he has made 131 runs in two games, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 65.50.

Following the ongoing series, Pakistan will take part in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

