Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop said Mohammad Hasnain is another 145 kph fast bowling talent that Pakistan have in their ranks and can make full use of.

He noted that the men in green have “an enviable amount of depth” when it comes to bowlers who can bowl at speeds of 145 kph.

Given that Hasnain has been cleared to bowl again after his action was deemed illegal, Bishop feels that the 22-year-old could be back playing international really soon as he has the ability to be a really useful asset going forward.

“Pakistan have an enviable amount of depth in terms of guys who have a high ball speed, guys who can get up to 145 (kph) and more. It was great to hear Mohammad Hasnain had his action pass, so if he continues along that learning curve, that’s another addition to that group,” the renowned cricket commentator told Cricwick.

Despite being eligible to bowl in international cricket again, Hasnain was not picked for Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against the Netherlands or the Asia Cup.

Pakistan’s ongoing ODI series against the Netherlands is being played in Rotterdam. The men in green hold a 1-0 lead after winning the first ODI by 16 runs.

Following this series, they will head to the UAE for the Asia Cup, which will be held from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

