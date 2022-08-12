Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has called for wicketkeeper-batsman Haseebullah Khan to be included in the national team.

The 18-year-old is considered to be one of the top prospects in the country, especially given how well he has done in his List A career thus far.

All 12 of his List A matches to date came in this year’s Pakistan Cup, where he represented Balochistan and finished as the top run-scorer with 614 runs, which included three centuries and a fifty, at an average of 55.81.

With other players like middle order batsman Mohammad Haris already having been given a chance to represent Pakistan, Latif questioned whether cricketers from Balochistan don’t have the right to play international cricket.

“I’ve seen Haseebullah performing so well for Balochistan, he keeps as well. He had two centuries in U-19. Do Balochistan players not have the right to play?” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, which will be played in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

Afterwards, they will head to the UAE for the Asia Cup, which will be held from August 27 to September 11.

It should be noted that Haris has been picked for the Netherlands series.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

