Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said Shaheen Shah Afridi “can be a wicket-taking bowler like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Imran Khan”.
Afridi is the reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year for his superb performances with the ball last year.
He recently featured in the County Championship and took 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.
After that, the 22-year-old played for Pakistan in their three-match ODI series against the West Indies, where he finished with three wickets in two matches at an average of 24.
“He can be a wicket-taking bowler like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Imran Khan. He is extremely talented,” Latif told Cricket Den as quoted by Cricwick.
Afridi will be aiming to maintain his momentum in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will start on July 16 in Galle.
Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
