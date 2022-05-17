Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar said he had “never beaten” legendary Australia captain and batsman Ricky Ponting with his “sheet pace”.

The Rawalpindi Express still holds the record for the fastest ball bowled in international cricket at 161.3 kph during his side’s match against England at the 2003 World Cup, but when recalling his battles with Ponting, he was remembering Pakistan’s Test series in Australia in 1999.

“I had never beaten him with my sheer pace,” he was quoted as saying by the Brisbane Times.

Australia won the three-Test series 3-0 and all of Ponting’s runs came in the third Test as he scored a sparkling 197, which came off 288 balls and included 22 boundaries.

He made three ducks prior to that innings and Akhtar even trapped him lbw in the first Test in Brisbane.

