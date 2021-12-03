Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam revealed legendary South Africa batsman AB de Villiers was his “childhood inspiration”.

Azam’s comments come after De Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

De Villiers played 114 Tests for South Africa, where he amassed 8,765 runs, which included 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries, at an average of 50.66.

He also featured in 228 ODIs and accumulated 9,577 runs, which included 25 hundreds and 53 fifties, at an average of 53.50.

As for his Twenty20 International career, the 37-year-old featured in 78 matches and made 1,672 runs, which included 10 half-centuries, at an average of 26.12.

You were my childhood inspiration and I always tried to learn from your charismatic approach. I still remember the first time I met you and how welcoming you were. You have inspired many generations of cricket. Wish you the very best and a happy retirement, @ABdeVilliers17! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nlqsyW8iSI — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 19, 2021

“You were my childhood inspiration and I always tried to learn from your charismatic approach. I still remember the first time I met you and how welcoming you were. You have inspired many generations of cricketers. Wish you the very best and a happy retirement AB de Villiers,” Azam said on Twitter.

Azam is currently involved in a Test series against Bangladesh and scored 10 and 13 not out in the first Test, which Pakistan won by eight wickets.

The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin on Saturday in Dhaka.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35865 ( 13.55 % ) Babar Azam 191350 ( 72.3 % ) Steve Smith 5682 ( 2.15 % ) Ben Stokes 7141 ( 2.7 % ) Kane Williamson 11744 ( 4.44 % ) Joe Root 690 ( 0.26 % ) Rashid Khan 1614 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 449 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7300 ( 2.76 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 726 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 567 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1535 ( 0.58 % ) Back

