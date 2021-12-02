Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is a talented run-scorer who is very consistent.

This comes after he included Rizwan in his T20 World Cup team of the tournament.

Rizwan scored 281 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.

“[Rizwan was a] consistent run-scorer at the top of Pakistan’s line-up,” Pietersen told Betway as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Rizwan made 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 90.90.

He followed that up with five runs in the first Test against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won by eight wickets.

The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin on Saturday in Dhaka.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

