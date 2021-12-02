Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic England batsman Kevin Pietersen said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the best and most consistent T20 batsmen in the world.

In the T20 World Cup, Azam broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

He scored 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he made 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

“Proved once more that he [Babar Azam] is among the most consistent and best T20 batters in the world,” Pietersen, who included Azam in his T20 World Cup team of the tournament, told Betway as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the first Test against Bangladesh, Azam scored 10 and 13 not out as Pakistan triumphed by eight wickets.

The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin on Saturday in Dhaka.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35778 ( 13.61 % ) Babar Azam 189746 ( 72.19 % ) Steve Smith 5672 ( 2.16 % ) Ben Stokes 7121 ( 2.71 % ) Kane Williamson 11698 ( 4.45 % ) Joe Root 684 ( 0.26 % ) Rashid Khan 1604 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 447 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7282 ( 2.77 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 722 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 564 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1529 ( 0.58 % ) Back

