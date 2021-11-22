Such wonderful bowlers, Hayden on nightmare Pakistan quartet

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Iconic Australia opening batsman Matthew Hayden said the Pakistan quartet of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and Saqlain Mushtaq were all “wonderful bowlers”.

Wasim featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Waqar, he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 46-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

The Rawalpindi Express still holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

As for Mushtaq, he took 208 wickets in 49 Tests at an average of 29.83 and 288 wickets in 169 ODIs at an average of 21.78.

“As an opening batsman, you want to try and face wonderful bowlers like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Saqlain Mushtaq and a myriad of other spin bowlers,” Hayden was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s website.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 23352 ( 18.88 % ) Waqar Younis 2401 ( 1.94 % ) Javed Miandad 7535 ( 6.09 % ) Shahid Afridi 35153 ( 28.42 % ) Imran Khan 23850 ( 19.28 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2776 ( 2.24 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2257 ( 1.82 % ) Hanif Mohammad 402 ( 0.33 % ) Younis Khan 4682 ( 3.79 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2460 ( 1.99 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7355 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 8798 ( 7.11 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 950 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1717 ( 1.39 % ) Back

