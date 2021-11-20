Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden said Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman is as tough as nails and is a fighter as he served in the Navy for seven years.

Hayden’s comments come after he was Pakistan’s batting consultant throughout the T20 World Cup, where the men in green reached the semi-finals before losing to Australia, who went on to be crowned champions.

In the six games he played, Zaman scored 109 runs, which included a top score of 55 not out, at an average of 27.25 and a strike-rate of 118.47.

“The fact that he was in the Navy for seven years gives you a pretty strong indication of his ability to be able to fight and fight hard,” Hayden was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s website.

Pakistan are currently touring Bangladesh and began with a four-wicket win in the first T20 International on Friday.

Zaman scored 34 runs off 36 balls in the match, which included four boundaries.

Pakistan will play two more T20 Internationals before the two-Test series begins on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 34706 ( 13.99 % ) Babar Azam 177483 ( 71.54 % ) Steve Smith 5563 ( 2.24 % ) Ben Stokes 6946 ( 2.8 % ) Kane Williamson 11135 ( 4.49 % ) Joe Root 593 ( 0.24 % ) Rashid Khan 1525 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 422 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7059 ( 2.85 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 690 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 535 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1442 ( 0.58 % ) Back

