Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Tom Moody said if people think India captain Virat Kohli is good, they should watch Pakistan skipper Babar Azam bat.

Kohli and Azam have been compared to each other repeatedly, even though Azam has brushed off such comparisons numerous times.

“You think Kohli is good, watch Babar Azam bat,” Moody was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam was utterly sensational in the T20 World Cup as he broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

He scored 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

Pakistan will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Bangladesh.

The T20 series will be held from November 19 to 22, while the Test series will begin on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: He was quite brave when facing me, 160 kph speed demon Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan prodigy who has lived up to the hype

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 34119 ( 14.1 % ) Babar Azam 172424 ( 71.26 % ) Steve Smith 5540 ( 2.29 % ) Ben Stokes 6892 ( 2.85 % ) Kane Williamson 10927 ( 4.52 % ) Joe Root 575 ( 0.24 % ) Rashid Khan 1501 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 418 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 6942 ( 2.87 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 682 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 531 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1421 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 34119 ( 14.1 % ) Babar Azam 172424 ( 71.26 % ) Steve Smith 5540 ( 2.29 % ) Ben Stokes 6892 ( 2.85 % ) Kane Williamson 10927 ( 4.52 % ) Joe Root 575 ( 0.24 % ) Rashid Khan 1501 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 418 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 6942 ( 2.87 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 682 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 531 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1421 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...