I can say Pakistan have a good finisher, Imran Nazir on six-hitting big man

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir admitted he is glad to be able to say that the national team finally “have a good finisher” in Asif Ali.

Asif has been in dangerous form in the ongoing T20 World Cup, where he has shown off his big-hitting skills.

Asif didn’t bat in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India, which saw the men in green secure their first-ever World Cup victory over their rivals.

In the game against New Zealand, which Pakistan won by five wickets, he thumped 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

Asif then hammered an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes, against Afghanistan.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led the team to an impressive five-wicket win.

Asif didn’t bat in his side’s 45-run over Namibia, but in the team’s 72-run win over Scotland, he scored five runs.

“Now I can say that Pakistan have a good finisher,” Nazir told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now face Australia in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

