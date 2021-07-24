Ramiz Raja: “We don’t see that kind of batting from him and he needs a lot of work”
Image courtesy of: ARY Sports
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said Shadab Khan isn’t showing off his big-hitting skills and “needs a lot of work” to fix this.
In the recent three-match ODI series against England, which Pakistan lost 3-0, Shadab scored 51 runs at an average of 17.
In the three-match T20 series, which the men in green lost 2-1, he made 38 runs at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 140.74.
“We don’t see that kind of batting from him and he needs a lot of work,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.
ALSO CHECK OUT: This should be his peak time, Ramiz Raja on Pakistan youngster with a very bright future
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related