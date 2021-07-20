Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
National High Performance Centre batting coach Mohammad Yousuf said rising star Saud Shakeel has one of the best cover drives he has ever seen.
Saud made his international debut in the recent three-match ODI series against England, where he scored 64 runs, which included a top score of 56, at an average of 32.
The 25-year-old was also one of the top performers in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 970 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which included three centuries and five fifties, at an average of 57.05.
“In my view, he has a beautiful cover drive, in fact his cover drive is one of the best I have ever seen,” Yousuf told PakPassion.
Saud is also part of the Test squad and could also make his debut in the longest format during the tour of the West Indies.
