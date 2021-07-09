Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan opener Abid Ali said he is determined to shine in the upcoming Test series against the West Indies.

Abid will be going into the series on a high as he made scores of 60 and a career-best 215 not out in the recent Test series against Zimbabwe.

Having attended a High Performance Centre camp, the 33-year-old is eager to rack up more big scores in the Caribbean.

“I learned a lot at the High Performance Centre camp. I will try to give my best performance during the West Indies series,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I don’t have experience of playing on West Indies pitches but I’m watching videos of old matches.”

Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies will consist of five T20 Internationals and two Tests, with the T20 series getting underway on July 27 and ending on August 3.

As for the Test series, it will start on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: A serious wicketkeeper, Sam Billings impressed with Pakistan player who shines with the gloves and bat

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31583 ( 15.51 % ) Babar Azam 142322 ( 69.9 % ) Steve Smith 5073 ( 2.49 % ) Ben Stokes 6229 ( 3.06 % ) Kane Williamson 8978 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 163 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1255 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 366 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5392 ( 2.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 613 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 444 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1198 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31583 ( 15.51 % ) Babar Azam 142322 ( 69.9 % ) Steve Smith 5073 ( 2.49 % ) Ben Stokes 6229 ( 3.06 % ) Kane Williamson 8978 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 163 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1255 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 366 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5392 ( 2.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 613 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 444 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1198 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related