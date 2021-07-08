Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir said he has never lagged behind when it comes to hard work and performing well.

Tanvir’s comments come after he represented the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and played a role in leading them to the title.

In the eight games he played, he took five wickets at an average of 48 and an economy rate of 8.27.

The 36-year-old added that his “form and fitness [was] there for everyone to see during the PSL”.

“My form and fitness were there for everyone to see during the PSL,” he told Express News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“We made some great comebacks to help our side to victory. My job is to work hard and improve my performance. I have never lagged behind in that department.”

Tanvir last played international cricket in April 2017 and wasn’t considered for selection for the tours of England and the West Indies.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against England. The ODI series will begin on July 8 and conclude on July 13, while the T20 series will be held from July 16 to 20.

They will then tour the West Indies and play five T20 Internationals and two Tests, with the T20 series getting underway on July 27 and ending on August 3.

As for the Test series, it will start on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: They can make our middle order stronger, Babar Azam backs two Pakistan players to get the job done

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31576 ( 15.52 % ) Babar Azam 142211 ( 69.89 % ) Steve Smith 5071 ( 2.49 % ) Ben Stokes 6226 ( 3.06 % ) Kane Williamson 8964 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 163 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1254 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 366 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5391 ( 2.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 613 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 444 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1194 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31576 ( 15.52 % ) Babar Azam 142211 ( 69.89 % ) Steve Smith 5071 ( 2.49 % ) Ben Stokes 6226 ( 3.06 % ) Kane Williamson 8964 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 163 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1254 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 366 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5391 ( 2.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 613 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 444 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1194 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related