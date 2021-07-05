Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Multan Sultans bowling coach Azhar Mahmood believes fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani is the real deal and has a really bright future ahead of him.

Dahani played an instrumental role in leading the Sultans to their first-ever Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.

He was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 20 wickets in 11 games at an average of 17 and an economy rate of 8.42.

“Shahnawaz Dahani obviously has a bright future ahead of him,” Mahmood wrote in his blog for PakPassion.

Dahani has kept hold of his spot in the Test team for the upcoming tour of the West Indies.

He was part of the Test side for the recent series against Zimbabwe, but didn’t feature in any games.

Despite this, the 22-year-old will be hoping to make his international debut in the Caribbean.

Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies will consist of five T20 Internationals and two Tests, with the T20 series getting underway on July 27 and ending on August 3.

As for the Test series, it will start on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

