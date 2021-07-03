Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan left-arm seamer and Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz said Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Imran are “good young bowlers”.

Dahani, 22, played an instrumental role in leading the Multan Sultans to their first-ever Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.

In the 11 games he played, he took 20 wickets at an average of 17 and an economy rate of 8.42.

As for Imran, who is 20 years old, he claimed nine wickets in 11 matches for the Zalmi at an average of 37.77 and an economy rate of 8.19.

However, Wahab noted that Dahani and Imran can “get much better” if they play more domestic cricket.

“We’ve seen some good young bowlers in this tournament – guys like Dahani, Imran – should be given a lot of domestic experience so they get much better under pressure in the next few years,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Dahani has kept hold of his spot in the Pakistan Test team for the upcoming tour of the West Indies.

He was part of the Test side for the recent series against Zimbabwe, but didn’t feature in any games.

Despite this, he will be hoping to make his international debut in the Caribbean.

Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies will consist of five T20 Internationals and two Tests, with the T20 series getting underway on July 27 and ending on August 3.

As for the Test series, it will start on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing? Yes! 886 ( 80.4 % ) No! 216 ( 19.6 % )

