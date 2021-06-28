Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said Shahnawaz Dahani is the most fascinating fast bowler he has seen in a long time.

This comes after Dahani played an instrumental role in helping the Multan Sultans win their first-ever Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.

The Sultans defeated the Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs in the final on Thursday.

In the 11 games he played, Dahani took 20 wickets at an average of 17 and an economy rate of 8.42.

“I have seen a fascinating fast bowler after such a long while,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Dahani has kept hold of his spot in the Pakistan Test team for the upcoming tour of the West Indies.

He was part of the Test side for the recent series against Zimbabwe, but didn’t feature in any games.

Despite this, the 22-year-old will be hoping to make his international debut in the Caribbean.

Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies will consist of five T20 Internationals and two Tests, with the T20 series getting underway on July 27 and ending on August 3.

As for the Test series, it will start on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

