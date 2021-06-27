Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Hasan Ali said fellow Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Wasim “bowled really well” in the recently-concluded edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Both Hasan and Wasim played for Islamabad United, who qualified for the playoffs before being knocked out by the Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 2.

In the 11 games he featured in, Wasim took 12 wickets at an average of 28 and an economy rate of 8.40.

“I think Wasim Jnr has bowled really well, apart from one game, in both [the] Karachi and Abu Dhabi-leg,” Hasan told Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan claimed 13 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 20.69 and an economy rate of 6.75.

Both Wasim and Hasan are now preparing for the upcoming tours of England and the West Indies.

Wasim is part of the T20 squad, while Hasan has been included in the Test, ODI and T20 teams.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against England. The ODI series will begin on July 8 and conclude on July 13, while the T20 series will be held from July 16 to 20.

The tour of the West Indies will consist of five T20 Internationals and two Tests, with the T20 series getting underway on July 27 and ending on August 3.

As for the Test series, it will start on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: I have to take responsibility, Pakistan player who has been bowling incredibly well says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31384 ( 15.61 % ) Babar Azam 140293 ( 69.79 % ) Steve Smith 5036 ( 2.51 % ) Ben Stokes 6181 ( 3.07 % ) Kane Williamson 8802 ( 4.38 % ) Joe Root 158 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1233 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 365 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5335 ( 2.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 607 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 440 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1183 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31384 ( 15.61 % ) Babar Azam 140293 ( 69.79 % ) Steve Smith 5036 ( 2.51 % ) Ben Stokes 6181 ( 3.07 % ) Kane Williamson 8802 ( 4.38 % ) Joe Root 158 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1233 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 365 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5335 ( 2.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 607 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 440 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1183 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related