Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali said spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan is a great leader.

This comes after Shadab captained Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where the team qualified for the playoffs before having their campaign ended by the Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 2.

It should be noted that the 22-year-old is Pakistan’s limited overs captain and could succeed current skipper Babar Azam in the future.

“Shadab Khan has been very impressive as a captain. As he is my best friend, I’m really happy for him,” Hasan told Cricket Pakistan.

In the 11 PSL games he played, Shadab took nine wickets at an average of 36.11 and an economy rate of 8.33.

Hasan claimed 13 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 20.69 and an economy rate of 6.75.

Both Shadab and Hasan will now prepare for the upcoming tours of England and the West Indies.

Shadab has been included in the ODI and T20 teams, while Hasan is those two squads and the Test side as well.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against England. The ODI series will begin on July 8 and conclude on July 13, while the T20 series will be held from July 16 to 20.

The tour of the West Indies will consist of five T20 Internationals and two Tests, with the T20 series getting underway on July 27 and ending on August 3.

As for the Test series, it will start on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

