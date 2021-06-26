Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said seamer Haris Rauf has done well for the national team in the last two to three series.

Rauf, who is capable of hitting speeds up to 150 kph, recently represented the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but wasn’t at his best.

In the nine games he played, he took 10 wickets at an average of 34.20 and an economy rate of 9.67.

Despite this, Misbah has backed the 27-year-old to regain his form during the upcoming tours of England and the West Indies.

“Haris Rauf has been doing well for us in the past 2-3 series and if his form in PSL is a bit up and down then it doesn’t matter as these things can happen to anyone and hopefully he will be back to his good form again,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against England. The ODI series will begin on July 8 and conclude on July 13, while the T20 series will be held from July 16 to 20.

The tour of the West Indies will consist of five T20 Internationals and two Tests, with the T20 series getting underway on July 27 and ending on August 3.

As for the Test series, it will start on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

Coming Soon What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of England and the West Indies? 0 Star 1 Star 2 Star 3 Star 4 Star 5 Star Results Vote What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of England and the West Indies? 0 Star 87 ( 21.53 % ) 1 Star 25 ( 6.19 % ) 2 Star 38 ( 9.41 % ) 3 Star 90 ( 22.28 % ) 4 Star 49 ( 12.13 % ) 5 Star 115 ( 28.47 % ) Back

