Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said Haris Sohail, Saud Shakeel and Abdullah Shafique are “looking in good shape” ahead of the tours of England and the West Indies.

He added that they will get the chance to prove themselves in the practice matches the team will play when on tour.

Neither of the trio featured in the recently-concluded edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, with two important tours ahead of them, they will no doubt be looking to score big runs when included in the playing XI.

“They will also get some practice matches when on tour and all three are looking in good shape,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against England. The ODI series will begin on July 8 and conclude on July 13, while the T20 series will be held from July 16 to 20.

The tour of the West Indies will consist of five T20 Internationals and two Tests, with the T20 series getting underway on July 27 and ending on August 3.

As for the Test series, it will start on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: They need to be properly prepared, Misbah-ul-Haq on three talented Pakistan batsmen

Coming Soon What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of England and the West Indies? 0 Star 1 Star 2 Star 3 Star 4 Star 5 Star Results Vote What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of England and the West Indies? 0 Star 87 ( 21.53 % ) 1 Star 25 ( 6.19 % ) 2 Star 38 ( 9.41 % ) 3 Star 90 ( 22.28 % ) 4 Star 49 ( 12.13 % ) 5 Star 115 ( 28.47 % ) Back

What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of England and the West Indies? 0 Star 87 ( 21.53 % ) 1 Star 25 ( 6.19 % ) 2 Star 38 ( 9.41 % ) 3 Star 90 ( 22.28 % ) 4 Star 49 ( 12.13 % ) 5 Star 115 ( 28.47 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related