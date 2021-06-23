Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir’s actions have not been right considering he is a senior player.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, he has confirmed that he will consider returning once the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, leaves.

Wasim revealed that he has met with Amir a few times, during which the 29-year-old spoke of his issues with the team management.

Despite this, Wasim doesn’t condone what Amir has done.

“I also made it clear to him that the path he adopted was not right as a senior player,” he said on the Cricket Baaz YouTube channel as quoted by Khel Shel.

Amir played for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in 11 matches at an average of 69.80 and an economy rate of 8.37.

The Kings, who were the defending champions, were knocked out of the PSL in Eliminator 1 as they lost to the Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets.

The Zalmi will face the Multan Sultans in the PSL final on Friday after beating Islamabad United by eight wickets in Eliminator 2.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31112 ( 15.71 % ) Babar Azam 138174 ( 69.78 % ) Steve Smith 4979 ( 2.51 % ) Ben Stokes 6116 ( 3.09 % ) Kane Williamson 8494 ( 4.29 % ) Joe Root 150 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1169 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 359 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5262 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 602 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 435 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1169 ( 0.59 % )

