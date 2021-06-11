Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said pace bowler Naseem Shah and batsman Haris Sohail are back to the level of fitness expected.

This comes after both players were picked for the upcoming tour of England and the West Indies.

Naseem returned to the Test squad after missing out on the home series against South Africa and the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

As for Haris, he is back in the ODI squad after last playing for Pakistan during their tour of New Zealand at the beginning of the year.

“Naseem Shah and Haris Sohail have reclaimed the required fitness standards,” Wasim was quoted as saying in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) press release.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against England. The ODI series will begin on July 8 and conclude on July 13, while the T20 series will be held from July 16 to 20.

The tour of the West Indies will consist of five T20 Internationals and two Tests, with the T20 series getting underway on July 27 and ending on August 3.

As for the Test series, it will start on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: He has regained his form, Mohammad Wasim on Pakistan bowler whose line and length is impeccable

Coming Soon What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of England and the West Indies? 0 Star 1 Star 2 Star 3 Star 4 Star 5 Star Results Vote What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of England and the West Indies? 0 Star 1 ( 12.5 % ) 1 Star 2 ( 25 % ) 2 Star 0 ( 0 % ) 3 Star 0 ( 0 % ) 4 Star 3 ( 37.5 % ) 5 Star 2 ( 25 % ) Back

What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of England and the West Indies? 0 Star 1 ( 12.5 % ) 1 Star 2 ( 25 % ) 2 Star 0 ( 0 % ) 3 Star 0 ( 0 % ) 4 Star 3 ( 37.5 % ) 5 Star 2 ( 25 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related