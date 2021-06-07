Generates good bounce, Wasim Akram on Pakistan wicket-taking machine

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram has heaped praise on left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi, saying he generates good bounce.

This comes after Afridi excelled during the recent tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

In the series against the Proteas, Afridi took six wickets in the three ODIs at an average of 32.33.

As for the T20 series, he claimed three wickets in four matches at an average of 44.33 and an economy rate of 8.86.

Afridi was rested for the entire three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, but played in the two-Test series that followed, where he picked up 10 wickets at an average of 16.40.

“He is tall and can generate bounce,” Wasim told Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi will now represent the Lahore Qalandars when the Pakistan Super League (PSL) resumes in Abu Dhabi from June 9 to 24.

Prior to the tournament’s postponement earlier this year, Afridi was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 12.55 and an economy rate of 7.06.

The Qalandars currently sit in fourth place on the standings with three wins from four matches and will be back in action on June 9 when they take on Islamabad United.

