Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said big-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan needs to know when to hit sixes.

Yousuf made it clear that he is not stopping Azam from playing aggressive cricket, but noted that it is important for him to switch to an attacking mindset “at the right time”.

Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, has been turning heads with a number of strong performances and his big-hitting skills in domestic cricket.

In the Pakistan Cup, he accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

As for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 22-year-old scored 98 runs in five matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 19.60 and a strike-rate of 144.11.

“We do not tell him to not try [to] hit sixes but they need to be hit at the right time. If you don’t need them and the team is cruising along then you don’t need to try to hit big,” Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore, told Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Need to spend time working on his batting, Mohammad Yousuf on Pakistan player who can smash the ball a long way

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 18961 ( 18.88 % ) Waqar Younis 1973 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 6275 ( 6.25 % ) Shahid Afridi 29005 ( 28.88 % ) Imran Khan 19235 ( 19.15 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2339 ( 2.33 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1529 ( 1.52 % ) Hanif Mohammad 234 ( 0.23 % ) Younis Khan 3901 ( 3.88 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1544 ( 1.54 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5971 ( 5.94 % ) Saeed Anwar 7257 ( 7.23 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 785 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1432 ( 1.43 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 18961 ( 18.88 % ) Waqar Younis 1973 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 6275 ( 6.25 % ) Shahid Afridi 29005 ( 28.88 % ) Imran Khan 19235 ( 19.15 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2339 ( 2.33 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1529 ( 1.52 % ) Hanif Mohammad 234 ( 0.23 % ) Younis Khan 3901 ( 3.88 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1544 ( 1.54 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5971 ( 5.94 % ) Saeed Anwar 7257 ( 7.23 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 785 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1432 ( 1.43 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related