Legendary New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming heaped praise on iconic Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis, saying he “ran in fast and he bowled even faster”.

Waqar and Wasim Akram formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.

Waqar, who is the Pakistan team’s bowling coach, picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

As for Wasim, he featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

“Younis was fast. He ran in fast and he bowled even faster,” Fleming said in a video posted by the ICC on Twitter.

