Iconic Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has backed captain Babar Azam to break many more records, but urged him not to think about it.

This comes after Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

In the fourth game, he was dismissed for 24 and thus finished with 210 runs in four matches at an average of 52.50 and a strike-rate of 143.83.

He amassed 95 runs in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 31.66 and a strike-rate of 100.

During that series, he became the fastest batsman to score 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals.

In the Test series against Zimbabwe, he mustered two runs at an average of one.

“Babar is above making records and should not even think about them. Those records are made to be broken,” Miandad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Babar has the ability to play the ball on its merit and has a glorious technique.”

