Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Asif expressed remorse at the fact that he threw his career away when he was at the top of his game.

Asif was banned for five years in 2010 for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

He hasn’t played for Pakistan since, which is something that still hurts him to this day as when the incident happened, he was “the main bowler in the Pakistan side” and “known throughout the world as a dangerous opponent”.

“There will always be remorse about what happened and my subsequent ban. I was playing a sport that I loved, a sport that I had always dreamt of playing,” he told Wisden as quoted by PakPassion.

“I was playing at the highest level for my country and I couldn’t have wished for anything more, but then I threw it away. I made mistakes, I broke hearts, I upset my fans, but we all make mistakes in life and have regrets.

“I was the main bowler in the Pakistan side, I was at the top of my game and known throughout the world as a dangerous opponent and highly respected by batsmen, but I lost it all. I definitely regret what happened and wholeheartedly apologise to my fans and cricket lovers around the world for my actions and for the hurt I caused.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: They could hit me, but I knew I could get them out, Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif on two legendary batsmen from India and Australia

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 17137 ( 19.11 % ) Waqar Younis 1727 ( 1.93 % ) Javed Miandad 5701 ( 6.36 % ) Shahid Afridi 25915 ( 28.9 % ) Imran Khan 17277 ( 19.27 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2187 ( 2.44 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1187 ( 1.32 % ) Hanif Mohammad 141 ( 0.16 % ) Younis Khan 3461 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1106 ( 1.23 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5289 ( 5.9 % ) Saeed Anwar 6522 ( 7.27 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 714 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1301 ( 1.45 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 17137 ( 19.11 % ) Waqar Younis 1727 ( 1.93 % ) Javed Miandad 5701 ( 6.36 % ) Shahid Afridi 25915 ( 28.9 % ) Imran Khan 17277 ( 19.27 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2187 ( 2.44 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1187 ( 1.32 % ) Hanif Mohammad 141 ( 0.16 % ) Younis Khan 3461 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1106 ( 1.23 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5289 ( 5.9 % ) Saeed Anwar 6522 ( 7.27 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 714 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1301 ( 1.45 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related