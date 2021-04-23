Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif has admitted that the legendary Australian duo of Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist were “formidable opponents”.

Hayden was known for his brute strength and ability to take any bowler to the cleaners, while Gilchrist was a big-hitter who could score runs in a hurry.

Asif pointed out that both players “wanted to dominate the bowlers and were always looking to attack you”.

“I came up against some fantastic opponents who were some of the greats of the game,” the 38-year-old told Wisden as quoted by PakPassion.

“Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist were formidable opponents as they wanted to dominate the bowlers and were always looking to attack you. I always felt they presented a different challenge to many other batsmen particularly in Test cricket and bowling to such greats was a challenge that I relished.”

Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

