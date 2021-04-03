Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ex-Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif has questioned where all the bowlers who can bowl perfect reverse swing are.

He pointed out that legendary fast bowler and current bowling coach Waqar Younis has failed to produce a single bowler who perfected the art of reverse swing.

Asif added that despite being a coach for such a long time, Waqar has not been able to unveil any “quality bowlers”.

“You know him as a master of reverse swing but he never developed a single bowler who could bowl perfect reverse swing. These people are in coaching for the last 20 years but they never produced quality bowlers,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“They lack consistency in making combinations. We have quantity, not quality bowlers. There is a pool of eight pacers and they are being rotated with no plan. This approach needs to be changed.”

Waqar is currently with the Pakistan team on their tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan’s tour of South Africa commenced on April 2 and will conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17 and play the three-match T20 series from April 21 to 25 in Harare.

Both Tests will take place at the same venue, with the first match starting on April 29 and the second Test getting underway on May 7.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Harare on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Cheated to get reverse swing, Mohammad Asif on Pakistan legend who wreaked absolute havoc with the ball

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 16677 ( 19.44 % ) Waqar Younis 1672 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 5457 ( 6.36 % ) Shahid Afridi 24535 ( 28.6 % ) Imran Khan 16571 ( 19.32 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2137 ( 2.49 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1071 ( 1.25 % ) Hanif Mohammad 118 ( 0.14 % ) Younis Khan 3313 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 930 ( 1.08 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5122 ( 5.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 6250 ( 7.29 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 686 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1248 ( 1.45 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 16677 ( 19.44 % ) Waqar Younis 1672 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 5457 ( 6.36 % ) Shahid Afridi 24535 ( 28.6 % ) Imran Khan 16571 ( 19.32 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2137 ( 2.49 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1071 ( 1.25 % ) Hanif Mohammad 118 ( 0.14 % ) Younis Khan 3313 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 930 ( 1.08 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5122 ( 5.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 6250 ( 7.29 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 686 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1248 ( 1.45 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related