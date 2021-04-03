Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has revealed that iconic captain Imran Khan survived a player revolt during the 1992 World Cup, which the men in green won.

Miandad noted that the revolt took place occurred prior to the semi-final against New Zealand as the players in the team had grown increasingly frustrated with Imran’s captaincy style.

Miandad added that he “convinced the players to carry on playing under Imran” as representing the country was more important to him.

“The revolt took place before the semi-final against New Zealand. But to me the country was more important and I convinced the players to carry on playing under Imran,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Imran retired after winning the World Cup and before the England tour in 1992 because he had come to know about the revolt.”

Upon being contacted by Reuters, Miandad further said: “I have never spoken about this incident but now many people know about it so I disclosed the truth.”

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 16663 ( 19.43 % ) Waqar Younis 1672 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 5457 ( 6.36 % ) Shahid Afridi 24531 ( 28.6 % ) Imran Khan 16568 ( 19.32 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2137 ( 2.49 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1071 ( 1.25 % ) Hanif Mohammad 118 ( 0.14 % ) Younis Khan 3313 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 930 ( 1.08 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5122 ( 5.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 6249 ( 7.29 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 686 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1247 ( 1.45 % )

