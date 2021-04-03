Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has revealed that iconic captain Imran Khan survived a player revolt during the 1992 World Cup, which the men in green won.
Miandad noted that the revolt took place occurred prior to the semi-final against New Zealand as the players in the team had grown increasingly frustrated with Imran’s captaincy style.
Miandad added that he “convinced the players to carry on playing under Imran” as representing the country was more important to him.
“The revolt took place before the semi-final against New Zealand. But to me the country was more important and I convinced the players to carry on playing under Imran,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
“Imran retired after winning the World Cup and before the England tour in 1992 because he had come to know about the revolt.”
Upon being contacted by Reuters, Miandad further said: “I have never spoken about this incident but now many people know about it so I disclosed the truth.”
