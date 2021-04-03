Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said legendary batsman Javed Miandad was a “mainstay in the Pakistan batting line-up”.

Miandad represented Pakistan in 124 Tests and scored 8,832 runs, which included 23 centuries and 43 fifties, at an average of 52.57.

He also accumulated 7,381 runs in 233 ODIs, which included eight hundreds and 50 half-centuries, at an average of 41.70.

When reminiscing about the 1992 World Cup, which Pakistan won, Latif pointed out that Miandad performed well in virtually every match.

Miandad scored 437 runs in nine matches, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 62.42.

“Miandad was the mainstay in the Pakistan batting line-up. Even though Inzamam played a great inning in [the] semi-final, Miandad was performing and scoring runs in every match of the World Cup,” Latif said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

