Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said he doesn’t know why former captain Salman Butt and pace bowler Mohammad Asif never made international comebacks after serving their bans.

Salman and Asif were banned for five years for their involvement in the 2010 fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

While left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir, who was also banned for the same length of time, returned to the national team, the other two never did.

Misbah pointed out that there was nothing stopping Salman and Asif from playing international cricket again, but reiterated that he has no idea why they weren’t selected.

“I don’t know why Mohammad Asif or Salman Butt were not selected after completing their bans but what I know is that until there is a law that bars us from selecting a player after he has served any ban we can’t keep anyone out,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: There are no compromises, Misbah-ul-Haq on Pakistan boundary hitter whose fitness must be at a certain level

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 16663 ( 19.43 % ) Waqar Younis 1672 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 5457 ( 6.36 % ) Shahid Afridi 24531 ( 28.6 % ) Imran Khan 16568 ( 19.32 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2137 ( 2.49 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1071 ( 1.25 % ) Hanif Mohammad 118 ( 0.14 % ) Younis Khan 3313 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 930 ( 1.08 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5122 ( 5.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 6249 ( 7.29 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 686 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1247 ( 1.45 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 16663 ( 19.43 % ) Waqar Younis 1672 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 5457 ( 6.36 % ) Shahid Afridi 24531 ( 28.6 % ) Imran Khan 16568 ( 19.32 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2137 ( 2.49 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1071 ( 1.25 % ) Hanif Mohammad 118 ( 0.14 % ) Younis Khan 3313 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 930 ( 1.08 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5122 ( 5.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 6249 ( 7.29 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 686 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1247 ( 1.45 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related