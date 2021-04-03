Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said he doesn’t know why former captain Salman Butt and pace bowler Mohammad Asif never made international comebacks after serving their bans.
Salman and Asif were banned for five years for their involvement in the 2010 fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.
While left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir, who was also banned for the same length of time, returned to the national team, the other two never did.
Misbah pointed out that there was nothing stopping Salman and Asif from playing international cricket again, but reiterated that he has no idea why they weren’t selected.
“I don’t know why Mohammad Asif or Salman Butt were not selected after completing their bans but what I know is that until there is a law that bars us from selecting a player after he has served any ban we can’t keep anyone out,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
