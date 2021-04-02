Cricket between India and Pakistan very important, Shahid Afridi says

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said cricket between India and Pakistan is very important for the sport.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

Afridi noted that “sports should be kept away from politics” and even believes that relations between the two countries can improve if they play against each other regularly.

“Cricket between Pakistan and India is very important. Sports should be kept away from politics. Relations between the two countries can improve because of cricket,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I have said this before as well, Indian cricketers enjoy coming to Pakistan. You can improve relationships through sports but if you don’t want to improve them then they will remain the same way.”

