Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim has insisted that spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim is still in the national team’s future plans.

This comes after Imad was not picked for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Wasim said Imad has become a “limited cricketer” and needs to be more versatile. Until that happens, Mohammad Nawaz will continue to have the edge in regards to selection.

He added that the 32-year-old also needs to start becoming a better middle overs bowler.

Despite this, Wasim confirmed that Imad can still get back into the Pakistan team, but will have to fight for his spot.

“I am not ruling out anyone for a recall and I am not saying that Imad is not in our future plans but the level of competition is high,” Wasim told PakPassion.

“I have tried to create a challenging environment where we have competition for places and there is pressure on all players to keep their place.

“This is good for Pakistan cricket and is how it should be, that the players in the Shaheens team or back-up players should be ready to take over when the opportunity arises.”

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan departed for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

