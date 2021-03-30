Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim has revealed that in-form batsman Kamran Ghulam was not picked for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe because of Shahnawaz Dhani and Agha Salman.

Wasim noted that Pakistan needed an extra pace bowler, which was why Dhani was selected.

Furthermore, with Salman having performed consistently over the last couple of years, he was given the nod over Ghulam.

This was also the same case with Saud Shakeel, who Wasim said was Ghulam’s main competitor.

Ghulam was in scorching hot form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he created history for scoring the most runs in a single edition of the tournament.

The 25-year-old accumulated 1,249 runs in 11 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which includes five centuries and five fifties, at an average of 62.45.

He even made scores of 76 and 108 in the final, which ended as a tie.

“Kamran was close to selection, but he misses out because we felt we needed another fast bowler on the tour and we chose Shahnawaz Dhani,” Wasim told PakPassion.

“These are the two reasons why Kamran Ghulam missed out. Also, Agha Salman is another who has been performing in the last couple of years and deserved to be selected.

“Kamran is in our plans but the boys who have been performing over the years will get preference.”

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan departed for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

