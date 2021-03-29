Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said wicketkeeper-batsmen Rohail Nazir and Azam Khan have a lot of potential and could get into the limited overs team at some point in the future.

However, he pointed out that Sarfaraz Ahmed has raised the bar so high as Pakistan’s back-up wicketkeeper-batsman with his strong performances.

While Wasim admitted that Sarfaraz has made it tougher for a younger player to dislodge him from the team, he added that it is a good thing as well as it will force those who want to get in to raise their game.

“If you look at the white-ball formats, we have some youngsters like Rohail Nazir and Azam Khan and a couple of others, the potential is there but Sarfaraz with his performances at the PSL has made it even tougher for the youngsters which is a good sign as he has raised the bar,” Wasim told PakPassion.

Sarfaraz’s next assignment will be the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, for which he was included in Pakistan’s Test, ODI and T20 squads.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan departed for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

