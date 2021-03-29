Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim has made it clear that he is not ruling out the prospect of veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik returning to the national team for now.

This comes after Malik was not picked for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The 39-year-old last played for Pakistan in September 2020 and has been absent for the men in green’s last few series.

Most recently, Malik was representing the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the five games he played before the tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Malik scored 101 runs at an average of 33.66 and a strike-rate of 124.69.

“I spoke with Shoaib and we discussed my plans and his role. If he performs and there is a space for him then he might be considered,” Wasim told PakPassion. “I’m not ruling him out but at the moment, as I told him, it will be difficult to pick him for the number he is batting at.

“We discussed a few things and he said he will work on those things and I’ll keep an eye on him at the PSL. He has the experience but what the team needs from him is something different. He knows exactly what he needs to do if he is to make an international comeback.”

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan departed for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

