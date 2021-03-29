Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said Sarfaraz Ahmed has still got it as a batsman following his outstanding performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sarfaraz, who captained the Quetta Gladiators, was the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 185 runs in five games, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 146.82.

Wasim noted that the 33-year-old has proven he is capable of batting anywhere in the order and can also score runs at a quick rate.

“The way Sarfaraz batted in the Pakistan Super League showed that he can be flexible and come down the order and bat with a high strike-rate,” Wasim told PakPassion.

“He made his case at the PSL and showed that he has still got it as a batsman and he gave us a clear message with his performances at the PSL.”

Sarfaraz’s next assignment will be the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, for which he was included in Pakistan’s Test, ODI and T20 squads.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan departed for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

