Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim has admitted that he has fitness concerns about batsman Haris Sohail, saying “I can’t see him batting for 50 overs or thereabouts”.

Wasim noted that this was the reason why Haris was not picked for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The 32-year-old was in good form in the Pakistan Cup, which is a domestic one-day tournament, as he scored 164 runs in four matches for Balochistan, which included a top score of 109 not out, at an average of 54.66 and a strike-rate of 100.61.

“My major concern about Haris is his current level of fitness. I’ve seen him playing some domestic cricket and at the moment I can’t see him standing on the field for 100 overs or even close to 100 overs. I can’t see him batting for 50 overs or thereabouts either,” Wasim told PakPassion.

Haris has not played for Pakistan since their tour of New Zealand, while his last ODI came against Zimbabwe in October 2020.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan departed for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

