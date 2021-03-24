He’s a pocket dynamo, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif on batsman who is strong against spin

Rashid Latif: “Ishan Kishan [the] pocket dynamo is strong against spin but he’s shown significant improvement against the short ball of late and his record against high pace is elite”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has called India batsman Ishan Kishan a “pocket dynamo”.

This comes after Kishan smashed 56 in his international debut, which came in the second T20 International between India and England.

Kishan was named Man of the Match for his knock, which came off 32 balls and included five boundaries and four sixes, as India won the match by seven wickets.

Latif noted that Kishan is strong against spin and has “shown significant improvement against the short ball of late”.

“516 runs at a SR (strike-rate) of 145. Debutant Ishan Kishan [the] pocket dynamo is strong against spin but he’s shown significant improvement against the short ball of late and his record against high pace is elite. An encouraging sign ahead of a graduation to the international game,” he said on Twitter.

