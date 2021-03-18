Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes power-hitter Sharjeel Khan is one of the best in the world when it comes to playing short-pitched bowling.

This comes after Sharjeel was included in the T20 squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe following a series of strong performances in domestic cricket.

In the National T20 Cup, Sharjeel scored 233 runs in 11 matches for Sindh, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 21.18 and a strike-rate of 122.63.

As for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he amassed 656 runs in eight games, which included two hundreds and four half-centuries, at an average of 43.73.

He followed that up with 179 runs in seven matches in the Pakistan Cup, which included a top score of 108, at an average of 25.57 and a strike-rate of 127.85.

Most recently, Sharjeel represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He was in superb form before the tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) as he was the third-highest run-scorer with 200 runs in five matches, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 40 and a strike-rate of 170.94.

“Australia and South Africa are two countries where Sharjeel could prove useful because he is one of the best players in the world when it comes to short-pitched bowling,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan will depart for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Get him in if Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan fail to impress, Rashid Latif on Pakistan big-hitter hungry to make his comeback

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 19432 ( 15.03 % ) Babar Azam 88363 ( 68.34 % ) Steve Smith 4247 ( 3.28 % ) Ben Stokes 4995 ( 3.86 % ) Kane Williamson 6673 ( 5.16 % ) Rashid Khan 829 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 257 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2819 ( 2.18 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 483 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 345 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 848 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 19432 ( 15.03 % ) Babar Azam 88363 ( 68.34 % ) Steve Smith 4247 ( 3.28 % ) Ben Stokes 4995 ( 3.86 % ) Kane Williamson 6673 ( 5.16 % ) Rashid Khan 829 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 257 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2819 ( 2.18 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 483 ( 0.37 % ) Kagiso Rabada 345 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 848 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related