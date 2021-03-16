Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Ex-Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has urged young pace bowler Shahnawaz Dhani to prioritise Test cricket.

Ramiz’s request comes after Dhani was picked in the Test squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 22-year-old took 26 wickets in seven matches for Sindh at an average of 31.19.

He was also one of the standout performers in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was representing the Multan Sultans.

Dhani was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches at an average of 17.22, bowling strike-rate of 10 and an economy rate of 10.33.

“I just hope that he has the understanding to think of Test cricket as his number one format and the rest of the formats come on second and third,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan will depart for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

