Hiring foreign coaches not the right thing, iconic Pakistan all-rounder says

Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes that hiring foreign coaches to take charge of the national team is not “the right thing to do”.

The last foreign coach Pakistan had was Mickey Arthur, who was the predecessor of current head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.

Razzaq noted that if a foreign coach is hired, there is a language barrier between him and the players.

Furthermore, he pointed out that “local coaches have a better understanding with players”.

“I don’t think hiring foreign coaches is the right thing to do. There is communication gap between players and the coaching staff where foreigners are hired,” the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach told Cricket Pakistan.

“Whereas, local coaches have a better understanding with players which is why they should be backed instead of experimenting with foreign coaches.”

