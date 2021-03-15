Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has said that people should stop comparing captain Babar Azam to India skipper Virat Kohli.

He noted that Azam should instead be compared to legendary Pakistan batsmen like Mohammad Yousuf, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwar, Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas and Ijaz Ahmed.

He further said that Azam and Kohli are “completely different players” and added that “Pakistan has more talent” than India.

The 26-year-old has featured in 31 Tests and scored 2,167 runs, which includes five centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 44.22.

He has also played 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, Azam has amassed 1,730 runs in 47 games, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 48.05.

Most recently, he represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and was the second-highest run-scorer with 258 runs in five matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 86 and a strike-rate of 138.70.

“Firstly, we should not say such a thing [compare Virat Kohli with Babar Azam]. You can’t compare Indian players with Pakistan players because Pakistan has more talent,” Razzaq, who is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s head coach, told Cricket Pakistan.

“If you look at our history, we have so many great players who we can draw comparisons with like Mohammad Yousuf, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwar, Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas and Ijaz Ahmed.

“Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are completely different players. If we want to compare the two, then it’s important to hold matches between Pakistan and India and then judge who is a better player. Virat Kohli is a good player and he has performed well against Pakistan. I have nothing against him but if Indians don’t compare their players with Pakistan, then we shouldn’t do that as well.”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 16376 ( 19.52 % ) Waqar Younis 1646 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 5377 ( 6.41 % ) Shahid Afridi 23966 ( 28.57 % ) Imran Khan 16176 ( 19.28 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2082 ( 2.48 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1019 ( 1.21 % ) Hanif Mohammad 108 ( 0.13 % ) Younis Khan 3246 ( 3.87 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 864 ( 1.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5013 ( 5.98 % ) Saeed Anwar 6129 ( 7.31 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 674 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1223 ( 1.46 % ) Back

